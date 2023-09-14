China to maintain anti-subsidy tariffs on EU-imported potato starch

BEIJING, Sept 14 (Reuters) - China's Ministry of Commerce will maintain the anti-subsidy tariffs on potato starch imported from European Union countries, according to an announcement on Thursday.

The tariff rates range from 7.5% to 12.4%, according to the announcement on the ministry's official website.

(Reporting by Ningwei Qin and Dominique Patton; Editing by Alison Williams)

