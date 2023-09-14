News & Insights

Commodities

China to maintain anti-subsidy tariffs on EU-imported potato starch

Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

September 14, 2023 — 04:44 am EDT

Written by Ningwei Qin and Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Sept 14 (Reuters) - China's Ministry of Commerce will maintain the anti-subsidy tariffs on potato starch imported from European Union countries, according to an announcement on Thursday.

The tariff rates range from 7.5% to 12.4%, according to the announcement on the ministry's official website.

(Reporting by Ningwei Qin and Dominique Patton; Editing by Alison Williams)

((ningwei.qin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.