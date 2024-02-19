China to lift ban on some Spanish beef imports, expand green cooperation with Spain

By Colleen Howe

BEIJING, Feb 19 (Reuters) - China is lifting a ban on imports of Spanish beef from cattle under 30 months of age effective Feb. 19, China's customs administration said on Monday.

The news came after the foreign ministers of the two countries met in Cordoba, Spain, on Feb. 18.

Chinese foreign minister, Wang Yi, said the two countries had also agreed to expand cooperation in new areas including electric vehicles, green energy and the digital economy.

The EU last year launched an investigation into whether to place tariffs on Chinese EV imports, and European countries are debating trade restrictions on Chinese solar module imports.

