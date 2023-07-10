News & Insights

China to lay down AI rules with emphasis on content control - FT

July 10, 2023 — 08:29 pm EDT

Written by Lavanya Ahire for Reuters ->

July 11 (Reuters) - The Cyberspace Administration of China aims to create a system that will force companies to gain a licence before they can release generative artificial intelligence systems, the Financial Times said on Tuesday, citing people close to regulators.

(Reporting by Lavanya Ahire in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((LavanyaSushil.Ahire@thomsonreuters.com;))

