China to lay down AI rules with emphasis on content control - FT

July 11 (Reuters) - The Cyberspace Administration of China aims to create a system that will force companies to gain a licence before they can release generative artificial intelligence systems, the Financial Times said on Tuesday, citing people close to regulators.

(Reporting by Lavanya Ahire in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

