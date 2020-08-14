China to Launch Major Expansion of Digital Currency Trials
China is planning a major expansion of testing for the central bank-led digital yuan, according to a Wall Street Journal Report on Friday.
- The countryâs Ministry of Commerce said earlier today that the digital currency â dubbed DC/EP, for digital currency/electric payment â would be trialed in major cities across the most developed regions.
- These include Hebei province, the Yangtze river delta, Guangdong province and the cities of Beijing, Tianjin, Hong Kong and Macau.
- The ministry added that some poorer regions in Chinaâs center and west may also be able to join the trial if they can meet specific requirements.
- When the new trials might start was not disclosed, but the ministry reportedly said that the project design is hoped to be wrapped up by the end of this year.
- DC/EP is already being out through its paces in regions such as Shenzhen, Suzhou, Chengdu and Xiongâan, and commercial entities are also helping with the initiative.
- As CoinDesk reported, several firms owned by Tencent are said to be working with the research wing of the Peopleâs Bank of China on testing the digital yuan: food retailer Meituan-Dianping, video-streaming platform Bilibili and ride-hailing startup Didi Chuxing.
- The commerce ministry added that the use of innovative technology, like digital currency and AI, is aimed to boost the nationâs economy, as well as encourage âhigher valueâ industries, the WSJ reported.
