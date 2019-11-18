China to launch inspection on use of illegal African swine fever vaccines

BEIJING, Nov 18 (Reuters) - China's agriculture ministry said on Monday it will launch an investigation into the illegal production, sale and use of African swine fever vaccines in the country, citing online reports of their use by some farmers.

No country has yet approved a vaccine for the usually deadly hog disease, although several institutes around the world are trying to develop one.

The ministry has previously warned against the use of such products, after reports of both imported and homemade products being used in China.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Tom Hogue)

