China to launch industrial silicon futures on Dec. 22 - regulator

BEIJING, Dec 9 (Reuters) - China will launch trading of industrial silicon futures on the Guangzhou Futures Exchange from Dec. 22, and silicon options from Dec. 23, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a statement on Friday.

The futures contract is believed to be the world's first for industrial silicon which is used to make solar cells.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Toby Chopra)

