China to launch industrial silicon futures on Dec. 22 - regulator

Credit: REUTERS/MUYU XU

December 09, 2022 — 04:29 am EST

Written by Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Dec 9 (Reuters) - China will launch trading of industrial silicon futures on the Guangzhou Futures Exchange from Dec. 22, and silicon options from Dec. 23, the China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a statement on Friday.

The futures contract is believed to be the world's first for industrial silicon which is used to make solar cells.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((dominique.patton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.