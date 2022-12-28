Commodities

China to launch grain reserves company in 2023

Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

December 28, 2022 — 10:31 pm EST

Written by Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

Dec 29 (Reuters) - China's state-owned grains trader COFCO said on Thursday a new joint venture it has set up with state stockpiler Sinograin to manage the country's huge grain reserves will officially begin operations next month.

The China Enterprise United Grain Reserve Co Ltd was established in September, according to the COFCO statement on its public WeChat account, and is part of the state's efforts to improve the efficiency of its grain reserves and better ensure food security.

China buys soybeans and grain from global markets to stock its state reserves, which it says are critical to ensuring food supplies for the world's biggest population.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((dominique.patton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.