China to keep yuan stable, says c.bank governor

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

November 03, 2022 — 08:28 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

HONG KONG, Nov 3 (Reuters) - China will keep the yuan currency stable and increase flexibility of the yuan exchange rate, the central bank governor said on Thursday.

Yi Gang, governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), also said it is necessary to deepen financial reform and strengthen and improve modern financial supervision, according to a statement from the PBOC.

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Ella Cao Editing by David Goodman )

((twinnie.siu@tr.com; 852-3462 7715;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter