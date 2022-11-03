China to keep yuan stable, says c.bank governor

HONG KONG, Nov 3 (Reuters) - China will keep the yuan currency stable and increase flexibility of the yuan exchange rate, the central bank governor said on Thursday.

Yi Gang, governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC), also said it is necessary to deepen financial reform and strengthen and improve modern financial supervision, according to a statement from the PBOC.

