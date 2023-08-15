News & Insights

Commodities

China to keep halogenated rubber anti-dumping duty until probe is over

August 15, 2023 — 10:33 pm EDT

Written by Ningwei Qin and Andrew Hayley for Reuters ->

Adds details from commerce ministry announcement

BEIJING, Aug 16 (Reuters) - China's commerce ministry said on Wednesday that it will continue to impose anti-dumping duties on imports of halogenated rubber originating in the United States, the European Union and Singapore from Sunday.

The tariffs will remain in place until the conclusion of a final anti-dumping investigation into the rubber, which is scheduled to end on Aug. 20, the ministry said in an announcement posted on its website.

The tariff rate on rubber imported from the United States will remain at 75.5%, from the EU at 27.4%-71.9%, and from Singapore at 23.1%-45.2%

(Reporting by Ningwei Qin and Andrew Hayley; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((ningwei.qin@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.