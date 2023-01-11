China to keep anti-dumping, anti-subsidy duties on DDGS from U.S.

Adds anti-dumping tariffs to also continue

Jan 11 (Reuters) - China's commerce ministry said on Wednesday it will continue to impose anti-dumping and anti-subsidy tariffs on distillers dried grains (DDGS) imported from the United States after a one-year review period expires on Jan. 11.

The anti-dumping tariffs are between 42.2% and 53.7% while anti-subsidy tariffs range from 11.2% to 12%.

DDGS are a protein-rich byproduct of ethanol production that is fed to animals.

China's tariffs on the U.S. feed ingredient were first implemented in 2016, causing a sharp decline in imports.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; editing by Jason Neely)

