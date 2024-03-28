China to issue policy bank bonds earlier ahead of special bonds, sources say

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, March 28 (Reuters) - China plans to issue some policy bank bonds earlier in the second quarter to make way for planned sales of special treasury bonds, two sources said on Thursday.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang said during the parliamentary meeting in early March that the government plans to issue 1 trillion yuan ($139 billion) in special ultra-long-term treasury bonds, which are not included in the budget.

"Issuance volume of policy bank bonds will be increased in the second quarter to make way for treasury bond sales," said a source with direct knowledge of the plan.

(Reporting by Shanghai and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((samuel.shen@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 20830018; Reuters Messaging: samuel.shen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.