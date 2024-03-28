News & Insights

China to issue policy bank bonds earlier ahead of special bonds, sources say

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

March 28, 2024 — 02:54 am EDT

Written by Shanghai and Beijing newsroom for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, March 28 (Reuters) - China plans to issue some policy bank bonds earlier in the second quarter to make way for planned sales of special treasury bonds, two sources said on Thursday.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang said during the parliamentary meeting in early March that the government plans to issue 1 trillion yuan ($139 billion) in special ultra-long-term treasury bonds, which are not included in the budget.

"Issuance volume of policy bank bonds will be increased in the second quarter to make way for treasury bond sales," said a source with direct knowledge of the plan.

(Reporting by Shanghai and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((samuel.shen@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 20830018; Reuters Messaging: samuel.shen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.