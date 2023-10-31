China to issue additional 1 trillion yuan in sovereign bonds -sources

SHANGHAI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - China's issuance of an additional 1 trillion yuan ($137 billion) in sovereign bonds will not change the schedule of the central government's bond issuance during the fourth quarter, three sources with direct knowledge of the plan said.

The ministry of finance has asked brokerages to submit bids in a rational manner to ensure smooth operation of the sovereign bond market, the sources said.

China last week announced plans to sell additional sovereign bonds to help stimulate economic growth.

The Ministry of Finance did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 7.3162 yuan)

