China to issue 300 billion yuan in financial bonds- state media

BEIJING, June 30 (Reuters) - China will issue 300 billion yuan ($44.78 billion) yuan in financial bonds to replenish capital of key projects, or provide bridge financing for projects funded by special bonds, state media on Thursday quoted the cabinet as saying.

The move will be help boost financing support for key investment projects, the cabinet said.

The central government will give appropriate interest subsidies for the bonds, the cabinet said without giving details.

China will step up financing support for key projects via policy and development policy tools, the cabinet said, reaffirming the stance of using broad monetary policy and structural tools to support the real economy.

China will improve its monetary policy transmission mechanism while avoiding "flood-like" stimulus, to support investment and consumption, the cabinet was quoted as saying.

The government has in recent weeks unveiled a raft of policy measures, including quickening special local bond issuance to fund infrastructure projects, to support the slowing economy hurt by COVID-19 curbs.

($1 = 6.6990 Chinese yuan renminbi)

