China to issue 3 billion yuan in bonds to support Macau

HONG KONG, Aug 31 (Reuters) - China's Ministry of Finance will issue 3 billion yuan ($434.20 million) in bonds in Macau on Sept. 7, Macau's government said on Wednesday, in a move to help support diversification of the world's largest gambling hub.

($1 = 6.9092 Chinese yuan)

