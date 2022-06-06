China to issue 23 bln yuan of treasury bonds in Hong Kong in 2022

BEIJING, June 6 (Reuters) - China's finance ministry said on Monday it will issue 23 billion yuan ($3.46 billion) of yuan-denominated treasury bonds in four batches in Hong Kong this year.

The first such issue, of 7.5 billion yuan of government bonds, will be sold in Hong Kong on June 15, according to a statement published on Monday.

($1 = 6.6451 Chinese yuan renminbi)

