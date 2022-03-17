Commodities

China to increase soybean planting acreage by over 20 mln mu in 2022 -state media

Credit: REUTERS/CHINA DAILY

China said it expects to increase its soybean planting acreage by more than 20 million mu in 2022, based on preliminary estimates, according to a state media report on Thursday.

China has also sold 186,000 tonnes of imported soybean oil, and 256,000 tonnes of imported soybeans to boost market supply.

