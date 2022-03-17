China to increase soybean planting acreage by over 20 mln mu in 2022 -state media

BEIJING, March 17 (Reuters) - China said it expects to increase its soybean planting acreage by more than 20 million mu in 2022, based on preliminary estimates, according to a state media report on Thursday.

China has also sold 186,000 tonnes of imported soybean oil, and 256,000 tonnes of imported soybeans to boost market supply.

(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Emily Chow; editing by Jason Neely)

((emily.chow@thomsonreuters.com; +862120830020; Reuters Messaging: emily.chow.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.