China to improve production capacity of soybean and other oilseeds - state media

BEIJING, Feb 22 (Reuters) - China will maintain stable grain planting acreage, and improve production capacity of soybean and other oilseeds, in an effort to bolster food security, a document issued on Tuesday showed.

China will increase subsidies for land rotation programmes and reward for edible oils production counties, as part of its push to expand output of oilseeds, according to the annual rural policy blueprint, known as the "No 1 document," issued by the State Council, state media Xinhua reported.

China's central leadership urged to stablise grains production and expand oilseed output during the annual central rural work conference held in late December, a top policy meeting where overarching guidelines on the farming sector were set.

Beijing also said it will actively deal with unfavourable impact from late planting of wheat and strictly control corn-based fuel ethanol production, according to the key rural document for 2022, Xinhua reported.

(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton, Editing by Louise Heavens)

