China to improve pork reserve mechanism, stabilise hog production

BEIJING, June 9 (Reuters) - China's state planner said on Wednesday it will improve its pork reserve mechanism, stabilise hog production and ensure effective pork supplies.

China will build a coordinated, flexible and highly effective state pork reserve adjustment mechanism to promote the healthy and sustainable development of the hog industry, the National Development and Reform Commision said in a statement.

