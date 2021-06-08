Commodities

China to improve pork reserve mechanism, stabilise hog production

Contributors
Hallie Gu Reuters
Dominique Patton Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

China's state planner said on Wednesday it will improve its pork reserve mechanism, stabilise hog production and ensure effective pork supplies.

BEIJING, June 9 (Reuters) - China's state planner said on Wednesday it will improve its pork reserve mechanism, stabilise hog production and ensure effective pork supplies.

China will build a coordinated, flexible and highly effective state pork reserve adjustment mechanism to promote the healthy and sustainable development of the hog industry, the National Development and Reform Commision said in a statement.

(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((Hallie.Gu@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 56692120; Reuters Messaging: hallie.gu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular