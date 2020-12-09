Commodities

China to impose temporary anti-subsidies measures on Australian wine imports

BEIJING, Dec 10 (Reuters) - China will impose temporary anti-subsidies measures on Australian wine imports from Dec. 11, the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on Thursday.

Import operators bringing in wine under investigation will need to pay deposits to China's customs authority, according to the statement.

