China to impose temporary anti-dumping measures on Australian wine imports

BEIJING, Nov 27 (Reuters) - China will impose temporary anti-dumping measures on wine imported from Australia from Nov. 28, the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on Friday.

Import operators bringing in investigated products will need to pay deposits to China's customs authority, according to the statement.

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Shivani Singh; Editing by Sam Holmes)

((min.zhang@thomsonreuters.com; (8610) 5669-2105;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.