China to impose temporary anti-dumping measures on Australian wine imports

China will impose temporary anti-dumping measures on wine imported from Australia from Nov. 28, the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on Friday.

Import operators bringing in investigated products will need to pay deposits to China's customs authority, according to the statement.

