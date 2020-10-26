Companies

China to impose sanctions on U.S. firms over Taiwan arms sales

Yew Lun Tian Reuters
Gabriel Crossley Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

China will impose sanctions on U.S. entities participating in U.S. arms sales to Taiwan, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday.

Lockheed Martin RTN.N, Boeing Defense and Raytheon LMT.N will be sanctioned, the spokesman, Zhao Lijian told a news conference in the Chinese capital.

(Reporting by Yew Lun Tian and Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

