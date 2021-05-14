China to impose consumption tax on light cycle oil from June 12

BEIJING, May 14 (Reuters) - China will levy consumption tax on four imported refined oil products, including light cycle oil, from June 12, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday.

The products are typically used to blend with other refined products to serve as gasoline.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Shivani Singh; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((muyu.xu@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 56692117;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.