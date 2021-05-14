China to impose consumption tax on light cycle oil from June 12

Contributors
Muyu Xu Reuters
Shivani Singh Reuters
China will levy consumption tax on four imported refined oil products, including light cycle oil, from June 12, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday.

The products are typically used to blend with other refined products to serve as gasoline.

