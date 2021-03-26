Commodities

China to impose anti-dumping measures on Australian wine imports

Ryan Woo Reuters
Yilei Sun Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/David Gray

China's will impose anti-dumping measures on some Australian wine imports from March 28 for five years, the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on Friday.

Importers bringing in wines related to the anti-dumping activities ruled by China will need to pay tax to China's customs authority, according to the statement.

