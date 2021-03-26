China to impose anti-dumping measures on Australian wine imports

BEIJING, March 26 (Reuters) - China's will impose anti-dumping measures on some Australian wine imports from March 28 for five years, the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on Friday.

Importers bringing in wines related to the anti-dumping activities ruled by China will need to pay tax to China's customs authority, according to the statement.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo and Yilei Sun; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((Y.Sun@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 66271262; Reuters Messaging: y.sun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.