China to import a 'substantial amount' of Brazilian corn -USDA attache

January 25, 2023 — 08:45 pm EST

Written by Julie Ingwersen for Reuters ->

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Beijing:

"Corn production in MY (marketing year) 2022/23 is revised up slightly based on National Bureau of Statistics data indicating a better harvest in the North China Plain which more than offset smaller yields in the northeast. Feed mills have resumed mixing more corn in feed rations as higher prices for wheat and sorghum reduce demand for corn alternatives. At the same time, Brazilian corn is now available and priced competitively with domestic corn ... With the arrival of the first vessel of Brazilian corn in early January 2023, China will likely turn to Brazil for a substantial amount of its corn imports."

To read the full report, click: https://bit.ly/3HuVEgq

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago)

