China to import 27 new video games including titles to Tencent and NetEase

By Josh Ye

HONG KONG, March 20 - China's online gaming regulator on Monday granted licences to 27 foreign games in March including titles to be published by Tencent Holdings 0700.HK and NetEase 9999.HK.

This marks the second batch of foreign online games to have received publishing licences in China in just three months after the regulator approved the first batch in December.

China's crackdown on online gaming halted the approval process for foreign video games for 18 months between 2021 and 2022.

(Reporting by Josh Ye, Editing by Louise Heavens)

