NTES

China to import 27 new video games including titles to Tencent and NetEase

Credit: REUTERS/David Kirton

March 20, 2023 — 06:43 am EDT

Written by Josh Ye for Reuters ->

By Josh Ye

HONG KONG, March 20 - China's online gaming regulator on Monday granted licences to 27 foreign games in March including titles to be published by Tencent Holdings 0700.HK and NetEase 9999.HK.

This marks the second batch of foreign online games to have received publishing licences in China in just three months after the regulator approved the first batch in December.

China's crackdown on online gaming halted the approval process for foreign video games for 18 months between 2021 and 2022.

(Reporting by Josh Ye, Editing by Louise Heavens)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NTES

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.