China to implement policies to boost private investments

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

November 06, 2022 — 08:10 pm EST

Written by Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Nov 7 (Reuters) - China's state planner on Monday issued a notice saying it would further improve the nation's policy environment to encourage the development of private investments.

The world's second-biggest economy showed surprising growth in the third quarter but the recovery was dimmed by a deepening property slump and sustained COVID restrictions.

