China to implement more policies to stabilise jobs amid growing pressure

BEIJING, Dec 4 (Reuters) - China will act more forcefully to stabilise employment as the economy cools, state television channel CCTV said on Wednesday, citing a state cabinet meeting chaired by premier Li Keqiang.

With economic growth near 30-year lows and industrial profits shrinking, Beijing has been urged to roll out stimulus more quickly and more aggressively, even if it risks adding to a pile of debt. Keeping the world's biggest population in work is also seen as vital for political stability.

CCTV said policies considered by the cabinet include making it easier for small and micro firms to apply for start-up loans and a one-time cash reward for migrant workers who leave bigger cities to start a business back home, often in rural regions.

