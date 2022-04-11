China to implement measures to support development of listed firms

China will encourage social security funds, pension funds and wealth management firms to allocate more money to equity assets and to invest more in the capital market as part of efforts to boost the development of domestic listed firms, the securities regulator said on Monday.

Listed firms are encouraged to launch share buyback schemes to stabilise their share prices, China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a statement posted on its website.

