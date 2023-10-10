News & Insights

China to host Belt and Road forum in Beijing Oct 17-18

Credit: REUTERS/HASNOOR HUSSAIN

October 10, 2023 — 09:39 pm EDT

Written by Liz Lee, Bernard Orr, Ethan Wang for Reuters ->

Updates with background

Beijing, Oct 11 (Reuters) - China will host the third Belt and Road Forum in Beijing from Oct. 17 to 18, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

The conference marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) championed by President Xi Jinping, with representatives from many developing countries, notably from Latin America and Africa, expected to attend.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin is also scheduled to meet Xi for talks in Beijing and attend the forum.

The BRI is a global infrastructure development strategy China launched a decade ago to connect Asia with Africa and Europe through land and maritime routes.

But critics see the plan - billed as recreating the ancient Silk Road to boost global trade infrastructure - as a tool for China to spread its geopolitical and economic influence.

China's foreign ministry said the country had signed Belt and Road cooperation documents with more than 150 countries and over 30 international organizations.

Italy, the only Group of Seven nation in Belt and Road, has publicly criticised joining the initiative with its foreign minister recently saying trade between Italy and China had not improved since Rome joined four years ago.

(Reporting by Liz Lee, Bernard Orr and Ethan Wang; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Miral Fahmy)

((Ethan.Wang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.