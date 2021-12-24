China to halve settlement fees for stock index futures and bond futures trading in 2022

SHANGHAI, Dec 24 (Reuters) - China's financial futures exchange said on Friday it will halve settlement fees for stock index futures and bond futures trading in 2022.

The China Financial Futures Exchange said it was responding to calls from the central government, and the move will effectively reduce investors' trading costs.

