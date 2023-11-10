China to guarantee payments to its coal power producers based on capacity

Adds details from notice

BEIJING, Nov 10 (Reuters) - China's state planner said on Friday coal-fired power producers will be guaranteed payments based on their installed capacity regardless of how much energy they actually produce.

The move, which will come into effect from Jan. 1, 2024, seeks to ensure a stable electricity market and comes as the world's biggest coal consumer is increasingly in the spotlight for its expanding coal power generation amid efforts to tackle global warming.

Coal plants in most of China's regions will be able to recover around 30% of their capital costs between 2024 and 2025, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in a notice.

The capacity payments will be calculated based on fixed costs of 330 yuan ($45.25) per kilowatt per year for coal plants.

Beginning in 2026, the capacity payment rate will be increased to at least 50% in all regions, the notice said.

($1 = 7.2928 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Colleen Howe and Andrew Hayley; Editing by Edmund Klamann and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Ella.Cao@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.