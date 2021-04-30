China to grant 70% VAT refund for pre-2014 long-term gas imports

BEIJING, April 30 (Reuters) - China will grant a refund of 70% of value-added tax (VAT) on long-term natural gas imports signed before 2014, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement on Friday.

The ministry will also give VAT refunds for other imported natural gas if the import cost exceeds certain benchmarks, it said.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Chen Aizhu; editing by John Stonestreet)

((muyu.xu@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 56692117;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.