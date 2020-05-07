US Markets

China to give foreign firms equal access to govt support policies- commerce ministry

Yawen Chen，Xu Jing Reuters
Ryan Woo Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/JASON LEE

BEIJING, May 7 (Reuters) - China will ensure foreign firms have equal access to government support policies, including those on land and tax cuts, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

The Ministry made the comments at a weekly briefing in response to concerns raised by the American Chamber of Commerce in China in a recent white paper where it listed hurdles to what it described as a truly level playing field for U.S. firms in China.

The Ministry also said China's foreign trade still faces large downward pressure with unprecedented risks and challenges as the coronavirus wreaks havoc on the global economy, despite improving signs indicated by its April trade figures.

