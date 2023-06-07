News & Insights

China to further open financial sector, regulator tells Citigroup CEO

June 07, 2023 — 01:55 am EDT

Written by Beijing newsroom for Reuters ->

BEIJING, June 7 (Reuters) - Citigroup's C.N Chief Executive Jane Fraser held a meeting with the head of China's new financial regulator on Monday, the National Financial Regulatory Administration (NFRA) said, as the bank expands its presence in the market after withdrawing from retail banking globally.

The U.S. lender started shutting down its retail banking business in China last December due to a global strategy shift. Currently it offers corporate and institutional banking, global markets and wealth businesses in China.

Fraser is the first foreign executive to meet Li since he assumed the role in May, leading a regulator overseeing China's multi-trillion dollar financial industry, excluding the securities sector.

Her trip follows J.P. Morgan's chief Jamie Dimon, who visited Shanghai last week, after a flurry of other global financial chief having trips to Beijing in March.

Li told the Citi chief that China will further open up its financial markets to foreign investors, the regulator said. Citi is applying to set up a securities brokerage in China.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

