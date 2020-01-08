China to front-load 500 bln yuan general purpose bond quota for local govts -sources

China's finance ministry will allow local governments to front-load more than 500 billion yuan ($72 billion) worth of general purpose bond issuance, two sources familiar with the plans told Reuters.

The front-loaded bond quota is intended to be used up before March, the sources said. China sets its yearly quotas for local government bond issuance at its annual parliamentary meeting in March.

Last year, China said it would allow local governments to issue up to 1 trillion yuan in special bonds out of the 2020 quota.

($1 = 6.9447 Chinese yuan)

