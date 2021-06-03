China to follow WTO procedures regarding Australian barley dispute - Xinhua

June 3 (Reuters) - China will handle disputes regarding anti-dumping and countervailing duties on barley imported from Australia in line with settlement procedures of the World Trade Organization, the state news agency Xinhua reported, citing the commerce ministry.

Last week, the WTO agreed to establish a dispute settlement panel to resolve the China-Australia barley row, according to a trade source attending the meeting.

In response to the WTO's recent establishment of a panel to resolve the disputes, ministry spokesman Gao Feng said the Chinese government had always respected WTO rules and managed its foreign trade accordingly, Xinhua report added.

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru Editing by Mark Heinrich)

