China to fend off risks from external market shocks: FX regulator

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

April 20, 2023 — 11:05 pm EDT

BEIJING, April 21 (Reuters) - China's forex regulator on Friday pledged to fend off risks from external market shocks while maintaining prudent operations of the forex market and financial safety.

China will deepen forex reforms and steadily push forward with a high level opening up of its capital account, said Wang Chunying, spokesperson of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE).

