China to extend trading hours of interbank FX market

Corrects paragraph 2 to use official's family name

BEIJING/SHANGHAI, June 8 (Reuters) - China will extend the trading hours of its onshore interbank FX market, a central bank official, Zhou Yu, said on Wednesday.

Zhou, a deputy director of the international department at the People's Bank of China, did not elaborate.

Yuan trading sessions now run from 9:30 a.m. (0130 GMT) to 11:30 p.m. (1530 GMT).

