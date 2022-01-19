China to extend preferential taxes for some companies- state media

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

BEIJING, Jan 19 (Reuters) - China will extend preferential taxes for companies in the technology, venture capital, medical and education sectors to the end of 2023, state media quoted the cabinet as saying on Wednesday.

Tech incubators and university science parks will continue to enjoy preferential income taxes, while venture capital firms will also get favourable tax treatment when they invest in tech start-ups, the cabinet was quoted as saying.

