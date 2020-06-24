China to extend exemption on social insurance fees for firms hit by COVID-19

BEIJING, June 24 (Reuters) - China's human resources ministry said on Wednesday it would extend the exemption on social insurance fees for firms hit by the COVID-19 pandemic until the end of this year.

In February, the ministry said companies that have been affected by the new coronavirus could apply for fee exemptions of no longer than six months.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu, Lusha Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

