China to extend exemption on social insurance fees for firms hit by COVID-19

Contributors
Stella Qiu Reuters
Lusha Zhang Reuters
Ryan Woo Reuters
Published

China's human resources ministry said on Wednesday it would extend the exemption on social insurance fees for firms hit by the COVID-19 pandemic until the end of this year.

BEIJING, June 24 (Reuters) - China's human resources ministry said on Wednesday it would extend the exemption on social insurance fees for firms hit by the COVID-19 pandemic until the end of this year.

In February, the ministry said companies that have been affected by the new coronavirus could apply for fee exemptions of no longer than six months.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu, Lusha Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((yifan.qiu@thomsonreuters.com; 86-10-66271289;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More