China to extend anti-dumping duties on steel product from Japan, South Korea, and EU

July 22 (Reuters) - China will extend anti-dumping duties on grain oriented flat-rolled electrical steel imported from Japan, South Korea, and the European Union, the country's ministry of commerce said on Friday.

The duties will be valid for five years beginning from July 23, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Emily Chow in Kuala Lumpur Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

