China to expand trial of industrial application of GM corn, soybean - ministry

BEIJING, Feb 21 (Reuters) - China will further expand the scope of its trial of the industrial application of genetically modified corn and soybeans, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said on Tuesday.

China will stabilise soybean acreage by all means available, the ministry added.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

