China to expand soy acreage, speed up biotech corn launch

Adds details from document

BEIJING, Feb 13 (Reuters) - China will expand its soybean production in 2023 and grow new high-yield varieties, state media reported on Monday citing a key rural policy document, while also speeding up the commercialisation of biotech corn and soybeans.

The annual rural policy blueprint, known as the "No. 1 document", comes as Beijing pushes for greater self-sufficiency in grain following the COVID pandemic, and after growing trade tensions raised worries about its food supplies.

The document reiterated a recently stated goal to boost grain production capacity by another 50 million tonnes, by boosting corn yields, increasing the minimum purchasing price of wheat, and further supporting oilseed crops, Xinhua reported.

China is seeking to reduce its heavy reliance on imported soybeans and the document also said it would "deeply implement a campaign to reduce soymeal in feed".

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Toby Chopra and David Holmes)

((dominique.patton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.