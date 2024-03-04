China to expand oilseed crop output, sees grain production capacity growing

Recasts, adds quote from work report in paragraph 3, details of NDRC report in paragraphs 6-7

BEIJING, March 5 (Reuters) - China will expand its production of oilseed crops while keeping livestock and fishery production stable, in a move to enhance food security for the world's second biggest economy, according to an official work report on Tuesday.

"As China has a large population, we must adopt an all-encompassing approach to agriculture and food and ensure that China's food supply remains firmly in our own hands," the work report said.

Additionally, it will also increase its minimum purchase price for wheat and implement full-cost insurance and income insurance for rice, wheat and corn nationwide.

China, a key importer and consumer of grains and oilseeds, is aiming to boost its food security and reduce its reliance on imports of animal feed grains like soybeans.

In a separate report on Tuesday, China's state planner targeted 2024 grain output of more than 650 million metric tons, adding that overall grain production capacity was expected to grow steadily.

The report from the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) also said China would spend 140.63 billion yuan ($19.54 billion) on stockpiling grain, edible oils and other materials this year, up 8.1% from 2023.

($1 = 7.1987 yuan)

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Writing by Emily Chow; Editing by Tom Hogue and Jamie Freed)

((emily.chow@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: emily.chow.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.