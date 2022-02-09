China to ensure stability of coal market

Twinnie Siu Reuters
Ella Cao Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/David Stanway

China's government said on Wednesday that coal production firms should resume nomal production and supply, strictly implement the country's policies on stablising coal prices.

Local authorities should strengthen superivising and to take measures in order to keep coal prices within a reasonable range, said in a joint statement by the National Development and Reform Commission and the National Energy Administration.

Authorities have summoned some companies with inflated coal prices and demanded them to rectify the issue, according to the statement.

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu in Hong Kong and Ella Cao in Beijing; Editing by Louise Heavens)

