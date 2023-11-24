News & Insights

China to enhance iron ore supervision at ports in second intervention this week

Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

November 24, 2023 — 09:04 am EST

Written by Twinnie Siu, Ethan Wang, Amy Lv for Reuters ->

Adds background and details

BEIJING, Nov 24 (Reuters) - China's state planner said on Friday it would strengthen the supervision of iron ore at ports and guard against hoarding and speculation in order to maintain an orderly market, its second move this week aimed at curbing a price rally.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said it had recently held a meeting with major ports, to understand portside iron ore inventory and storage fees at yards.

The most-traded January iron ore contract on China's Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) DCIOcv1 dropped 0.41% to 973 yuan a metric ton at 1337 GMT while benchmark December iron ore SZZFZ3 on the Singapore Exchange fell 0.44%.

The NDRC's latest move comes after it said on Thursday it would further tighten supervision of spot and futures markets in response to a "continuous and rapid" rise in prices of the key steelmaking ingredient, leading to a brief price fall.

Iron ore futures, however, were set for their fifth weekly gain on Friday as optimism over government support for the property sector in top consumer China outweighed the latest intervention from authorities.

(Reporting by Twinnie Siu in Hong Kong, Ethan Wang and Amy Lv in Beijing; Editing by Christina Fincher and Mark Potter)

((twinnie.siu@tr.com; 852-3462 7715;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.