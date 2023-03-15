China to cut steel output for third year - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

March 15, 2023 — 04:17 am EDT

Written by Mrinmay Dey for Reuters ->

March 15 (Reuters) - China will again cut annual crude steel production in 2023, marking the third year in a row that the government has mandated reduced output, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday.

As part of the plan, the government will also ban new steelmaking capacity, the report added citing a person familiar with the decision.

Beijing has not made it clear whether it will stick to its policy of zero growth in annual crude steel production this year, but analysts expect annual output in 2023 to either remain flat or increase slightly.

