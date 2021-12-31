China to cut new energy vehicle subsidies by 30% in 2022

China will cut its subsidies on new energy vehicles (NEV), such as electric cars, by 30% next year, the Finance Ministry said on Friday.

In a notice published on its website, the Ministry said the 2022 NEV subsidies policy will terminate on December 31, 2022, and NEV will not be subsidised afterwards.

