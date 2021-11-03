China to cut coal use at power plants to 300g/kwh by 2025

BEIJING, Nov 3 (Reuters) - China plans to reduce average coal consumption during power generation to 300 grams of standard coal per kilowatt-hour by 2025, an effort to improve energy efficiency and to lower greenhouse gases emission.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said those power plants that cannot be upgraded for energy efficiency improvement will be gradually shut down.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Shivani Singh Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((muyu.xu@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 56692117;))

