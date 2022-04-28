China to cut coal import tariffs to zero from May 1

China will cut import tariffs for all types of coal to zero from May 1, 2022, until March 31, 2023, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement on Thursday.

The policy comes as Beijing strives to ensure energy security amid soaring global benchmarks and supply disruption concerns.

