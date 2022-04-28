China to cut coal import tariffs to zero from May 1

BEIJING, April 28 (Reuters) - China will cut import tariffs for all types of coal to zero from May 1, 2022, until March 31, 2023, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement on Thursday.

The policy comes as Beijing strives to ensure energy security amid soaring global benchmarks and supply disruption concerns.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Dominique Patton Editing by David Goodman )

((muyu.xu@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 56692117;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.